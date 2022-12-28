Eighth-grader Shelbie Mills turned in a 7-of-12 shooting effort while scoring a team-best 18 points to lead South Laurel to a 55-44 victory over Owensboro during first round action of the Lady Invitational of the South in Scottsville.
Mills also drained 3-of-3 shot attempts from 3-point range while grabbing five rebounds, and finishing with an assist and a steal.
Emily Cox recorded 10 points while pulling down six rebounds. Kenlea Murray finished with eight points, and a team-best 14 rebounds while Maci Messer collected six points, and seven rebounds.
“Good win against a very athletic team,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “Really struggled early in this game. Got in early foul trouble, so got really good first half minutes from Alyssa Mounce and Jamie Buenaventura. We made some adjustments at the half and outscored them 39-24 in the second half. Kenlea Murray was great on the glass with 14 rebounds. Shelbie Mills had a really good offensive game. I really liked the way Aubrey Bundy played tonight also.”
South Laurel shot 19-of-51 from the floor while limiting Owensboro to a 17-of-74 shooting effort.
The Lady Cardinals outrebounded Owensboro, 50-46.
