CORBIN — The South Laurel Coach Pitch All-Stars are heading to the Coach Pitch State Tournament after defeating Hazard/Perry on Monday, 13-12.
South Laurel will join Corbin, who won the District title on Sunday, in the state tournament in Richmond. South Laurel will enter as tournament runner-ups
South Laurel kept its District Tournament hopes alive by defeating North Laurel, 21-11, during losers bracket play on Sunday.
South Laurel opened tournament play with a 17-3 loss to Hazard/Perry.
Losers Bracket Final
South Laurel 13, Hazard/Perry 12
South Laurel fell behind 5-2 early and trailed until the third inning when coach Jesse Armstrong’s team scored six runs to take an 8-5 lead.
South Laurel held a 13-9 edge going into the sixth inning and held off a late rally to prevail, 13-12.
Jack Armstrong led the way with a 4-for-4 effort while driving in a run and scoring four times. Luke Floyd drove in three runs and finished with two hits and scored once. Nate Warren and Mason Bryant each drove in two runs and finished with two hits apiece while Archer Word finished with two hits and two runs scored. Jaxon Bigelow and Tanner Purvis each finished with one hit and two RBI apiece. Jaxon Roark also drove in a run.
Losers Bracket Second Round
South Laurel 21, North Laurel 11
South Laurel fell behind 9-2 before rallying to pick up the 21-11 win over North Laurel.
South Laurel scored eight runs in the bottom of the second inning to cut its deficit to 9-8 before using a 10-run fourth inning to pull away from North Laurel.
Archer Word has a huge day at the plate, going 5-for-5 with four runs scored and two RBI. Nate Warren went 4-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored. Jack Armstrong, Mason Bryant, and Weston Reid each delivered two hits, two runs scored, and two RBI apiece in the win. Case Roark had one hit, two RBI, and three runs scored while Luke Floyd and Jaxon Roark each delivered a hit, a run scored, and an RBI apiece.
South Laurel outhit North Laurel, 21-9, in the win.
Semifinals
Hazard/Perry 17, South Laurel 3
South Laurel couldn’t overcome nine errors as Hazard/Perry managed to prevail, 17-3.
The game was tied at one apiece before seeing Hazard/Perry take control of the game with eight runs in the second inning while adding four runs apiece in the third and fourth innings.
Mason Bryant went 2-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored for South Laurel while Nate Warren and Archer Word each had two hits apiece. Jack Armstrong delivered a hit and an RBI and also scored one run while Weston Reid also had a hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.