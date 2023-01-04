The first London City Council meeting with a new mayor and mostly new council members lasted over 2 1/2 hours but addressed several new ordinances and issues.
The first was the approval of council members on the appointment of Chuck Johnson as the London City Police Chief. Johnson has a long history in law enforcement and Randall Weddle said his appointment as Chief of Police was an asset to the city. Johnson has served with Kentucky State Police and has moved up the leadership regime at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office during his service there.
Later in the meeting, Bobby Day addressed the council. Day has been appointed as Assistant Chief of Police, and brings a long record of law enforcement to the city department. Day is a retired from Kentucky State Police and most recently served as head of security for the Laurel County Schools before being promoted as Chief of the Laurel County School Police Department.
London Police Lt. Randy Medlock presented a summary of the city police’s activities for December. Interim Police Chief Travis Dotson is no longer active on the city police force, but initiated the month summary when named to the position in July.
The city police answered 1,154 calls including motorist assists to an attempted murder call. They investigated 108 collisions, 50 criminal cases ranging from shoplifting to attempted murder, issued 117 citations and conducted 156 traffic stops. There were 93 arrests made during December. Medlock also reported that the city police patrolled the London Walmart property during their shutdown on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
London Fire Chief Carl Hacker also reported to council members on their activity for 2022. Hacker said the department responded to 871 calls with 876 emergency calls ranging from car fires to kitchen fires. There were 226 Hazmat calls and some carbon monoxide detectors installed in homes. The city fire department performed 74 service calls, responded to 130 house alarms and the department completed 3,109 training calls.
While the new year often brings the adage of “Out with the Old,” an issue looming before the city council for the past several months was once again tabled by the new council members.
Ordinance 2022-16 regarding regulations for an RV park on the former Dairy Dart/stockyards property bordered by South Main and Dixie Streets. Kip Jervis and Kelly Greene sat on the previous council and voted to table the issue until the new council came on board in January. Greene voiced her concerns again over the proposed park, stating that she would like for the developers to present a more detailed plan. Justin Young said he had spoken with the developers, who said they were willing to return to a council meeting with more information on the development.
City Attorney Larry Bryson explained to the new council members that a representative from the city Planning & Zoning Commission approached the council regarding the lack of an ordinance regulating RV parks. Ordinance 2022-16 addresses the restrictions that would affect construction of the RV park.
Greene again voiced concern over the development, stating she would like to see a more comprehensive presentation of the actual design of the park.
“I wanted it to be restrictive,” Greene said. “I had mentioned in other meetings that we’ve spent so much time with the beautification we’ve already done. I wanted it to be restrictive so it would be an asset.”
Councilman Donnie Lee Philpot said he thought the ordinance should be more restrictive.
Council members voted to table the ordinance so the developers could further discuss their plans with the council.
Council members also voted to establish an IT Department for the city, with London Police Sgt. Eric Stallard stating that the city’s equipment is outdated and needed upgrades. That measure passed unanimously.
Weddle announced several executive orders pertaining to city business that became effective at the onset of his term beginning Jan. 1.
Weddle announced that he authorized City Clerk Marcy Berry to use a stamp for Weddle’s signature in the event that he is unable to sign legal papers. He also authorized council member Holly Little to conduct council meetings in his absence.
For greater security of city business, Weddle has also issued email and text security measures for council members with disclaimers attached to the bottom of the correspondence.
Other actions included:
• Applications for Building Inspector close on Jan. 14, with council members approving a contract for former building inspector Doug Gilbert to perform services until a new person is hired;
• Approve bids for a door for the recycling building and repairs to the floor;
• Voted to establish a Senior Advisory Board and Youth Advisory Board to address the needs of those populations;
• Announced vacancy in the city’s Board of Adjustments;
• Appointed David Samples to the Planning & Zoning Commission
• Approved a $1 hour raise to all employees of the City Streets and Sanitation Department.
The meeting was livestreamed and can be found at the City of London Facebook page.
