“We are deeply grateful for this timely philanthropic support that enables us to begin the next phase of the Co-Immunity Project," said Neeli Bendapudi, president of the University of Louisville. “It is vital for decision makers to have the information to track virus activity as the economy continues phased reopening. Knowing where the virus is will help us avoid a second wave.”
The new investment announced Monday will support unique, three-step testing of individuals in the community for COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 antibodies along with testing of wastewater. The goal is to develop a real-time picture of the virus, “a radar” beginning in Jefferson County, with the hope of later spreading this model to other affected communities worldwide.
“The James Graham Brown Foundation is pleased to join the efforts of the University of Louisville and other funders in this crucial work that will benefit and inform how we manage the COVID-19 pandemic,” said foundation president and CEO Mason Rummel. “The University of Louisville and the Co-Immunity Project team’s swift action and proactive approach will help our community mitigate the impact of this virus now and in the future.”
A previously announced $750,000 gift from the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence and other individual donations enabled the completion of Phase I of the research, which included the testing of more than 1,000 healthcare workers in all three area hospital systems: Baptist Health, Norton Healthcare and UofL Health. The results of this work will be shared very soon.
The new gift will help the project launch its Phase II, in which some 22,000 community members will be tested for the virus and associated antibodies.
Households will receive invitations in the mail to participate in this research from the University of Louisville. From those who sign up in response to the mailing, individuals will be selected to participate in no-cost testing based on age, race, sex, background and location to create a sample that matches the demographics of the overall population of Jefferson County.
A new group of participants will be selected every six weeks for both virus and antibody testing. If someone receives the mailing and signs up on the Co-Immunity Project website, they may be called right away, they may be called for a later group or they may not be called.
Participants in this project will receive more than COVID-19 diagnostic tests. They also will be tested using cutting-edge antibody testing available at UofL to determine how much immunity was generated by such exposure and to identify those with the best immune responses as donors of high-quality plasma for treating patients with advanced COVID-19. This antibody testing is more accurate, specific and reliable than most antibody tests, providing much more significant data.
The Co-Immunity Project is a collaboration of the University of Louisville Christina Lee Brown Environment Institute and the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council, along with Louisville’s three major health systems, Baptist Health, Norton Healthcare and UofL Health.
