Friday saw 1,941 new cases, a record total for a Friday, and the second highest for a single day, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
A total of 406 of those new cases were reported in Jefferson County, 186 in Fayette County, 87 in Kenton County, 81 in Hardin County, with 72 in Warren County, rounding out the top five.
The state’s positivity rate was 6.19% on Friday, which is the highest since May 6.
A total of 974 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, which is the most ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 241 of them are in the ICU which Beshear says he believes is the highest number as well, while 121 are on a ventilator.
“Remember, the more cases, the more people in the hospital, the more people in the ICU and the more people who die,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s time for a coordinated community effort with everybody on board. Now is the time for leadership, not for excuses.”
On Friday, it was announced there were 15 Kentuckians who lost their lives to the coronavirus. They include: an 88-year-old woman from Clark County; an 83-year-old man from Daviess County; two men, ages 39 and 89, from Fayette County; an 82-year-old man from Greenup County; a 68-year-old man from Hancock County; two men, ages 66 and 67, from Jefferson County; a 75-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Knott County; an 84-year-old man from Laurel County; a 91-year-old man from Lee County; an 86-year-old woman from Montgomery County; a 69-year-old man from Pike County; and an 67-year-old woman from Washington County.
Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians to light their homes and businesses green to show compassion for those lost to COVID-19.
He and State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack also reminded community leaders, schools, businesses and residents in the state’s hardest hit areas to follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Those who live in Thursday’s 68 red zone counties should follow those recommendations Monday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 8.
In addition to schools going to virtual instruction during that time, they include:
--Asking employers to allow their employees to work from home when possible.
--Non-critical state government offices will operate virtually.
--Reduce in-person shopping. Order online for curbside pickup.
--Order take-out. Avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
--Prioritize shopping at businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidance.
--Reschedule, postpone, or cancel public and private events.
--Do not host or attend gatherings of any kind.
--Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
--Reduce overall activity and contacts and follow existing guidance to defeat COVID-19.
“We absolutely must double down in terms of applying caution,” said Dr. Stack. “With nearly 70 counties now in the red zone, I am pleading with you to observe both Halloween and Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Lives and livelihoods literally depend on all of us doing our part.”
Taking a wider view at the pandemic numbers, Johns Hopkins University now reports 45,360,632 confirmed cases worldwide, with 1,185,053 deaths. In the United States, there have been 9.007,298 confirmed cases, with deaths now at 229,293.
According to the Associated Press, confirmed U.S. cases are on the rise in 47 states. Deaths are up 14% over the past two weeks, averaging more than 800 every day.
To view the Friday’s full daily report for Kentucky, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
The governor’s next scheduled briefing is Monday at 4 pm, although he is expected to send out daily figures throughout the weekend.
