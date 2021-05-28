Due to legislation passed a couple of years ago by the Kentucky General Assembly, the traditional system of licenses and permits being issued by the circuit court clerks in each county is being phased out and replaced by a network of KYTC driver licensing regional offices located across the state.
Sixteen regional offices have been opened statewide to date, and the latest announcement means 30 of Kentucky’s 120 counties will have been moved to the regional offices by the end of June. The Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky’s circuit court clerks are working together to smoothly complete the transition statewide by June 30, 2022.
“It’s a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky that will usher in technology enhancements and more service options than ever before,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing. With the Transportation Cabinet at the helm to process ID requests, Kentuckians will have new options, like online appointment scheduling, the choice between a REAL ID or standard credential, and soon, online driver license renewal.”
Making the transition in June will be Elliott, Fleming, Hancock, Hart, Knott, Lee, Owen, Owsley, Rockcastle and Wolfe counties. The circuit court clerks in each of those counties will cease nearly all in-person driver licensing services on June 28, and licensing services will instead be performed at KYTC’s regional offices.
There is one exception to the transition: until June 30, circuit court clerks in every county but Fayette will continue to process remotely submitted applications for renewal or replacement of standard-issue credentials, provided the card expires by that date and the applicant has not had a change of address or change of name and does not require testing performed by the Kentucky State Police.
KYTC regional offices are currently operating in Paducah, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Louisville/Hurstbourne, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Lexington, Burlington, Richmond, Columbia, Somerset, Jackson, Morehead, Catlettsburg and Prestonsburg with more offices planned. All offices are temporarily operating at reduced capacity due to COVID-19. A smaller, temporary field office at Louisville/Bowman Field is operating by appointment only.
The regional offices are the only locations where Kentuckians can get a REAL ID, which will be required on May 3, 2023 to board a domestic flight, or enter military bases and federal facilities, such as the White House.
Applicants are encouraged to make an appointment online, which can be done at drive.ky.gov. Walk-in customers are also welcome.
