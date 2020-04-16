Laurel County's 12th positive case of the COVID-19 virus was reported Thursday morning.
According to Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department, the person is a 37-year-old female who is a Laurel County resident. The case was confirmed around 9:30 a.m.
"She is recovering at home," Hensley said. "And this is our 12th case, but the numbers could change throughout the day as more testing is being done."
While many people can carry the virus without showing symptoms, it is imperative that residents comply with the "Healthy at Home" recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and local and state health officials. Many local stores that remain open as "essential businesses" are now asking that only one person per family go into the stores. Most businesses in which close contact is necessary - such as presenting a payment - have installed plastic barriers to protect both the customer and the employees from the airborne virus.
The latest case brings Laurel County's total confirmed cases to 12. Of those 12 cases, two people have died - a 70-year-old male and a 61-year-old male, who passed on Sunday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 14, respectively.
There were no new cases reported on Wednesday, April 15.
When positive COVID-19 cases are diagnosed, health officials launch an investigation to identify anyone who has had close contact with the person and initiate precautions to stop further spread of the disease.
Health officials encourage people to stay healthy at home during this pandemic to "flatten the curve" of the virus, to wear gloves and masks when going out in public and to wash hands frequently.
