Bluegrass music fans, gather ‘round!
The 13th annual Pickin’ for the Kids music festival is set for Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23 at the Laurel-London Optimist Club on KY 1535 off West KY 80.
Tickets may be purchased from Optimist Club members prior to the event, at the door on the days of the event or by dropping by their office at 383 Sinking Creek Road between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tickets for Friday night are $5 and $15 for the all-day Saturday show. Children 12 and under are admitted free of charge.
This year’s line-up kicks off at 6 p.m. with Higher Vision opening the show. The Letterbox Boys perform at 6:45, followed by the Laurel Mountain Boys at 7:30. Mountain View takes the stage at 8:15 p.m., with Higher Vision closing out the show with their performance at 9 p.m.
Saturday lists a large variety of talented singers and musicians. The Moron Brothers, whose comedy offsets their musical performance, opens the day at 11 a.m. Gospel Tradition performs at 11:45, followed by Dave Adkins and Straight Creek at 12:35 p.m. and 1:25 p.m. respectively. Laurel River Line takes the stage at 2:10 with bluegrass music legend Dean Osborne performing at 3 p.m. The White Oak Band will showcase their talents with a performance at 3:50 p.m., with Prayzin Hymn following at 4:40 p.m. The latter session of the festival kicks off with a second performance by The Moron Brothers at 5:30, with Tidal Wave Road at 6:20 p.m. and Dave Adkins at 7:10 p.m. Laurel River Line takes the stage for a second performance at 8 p.m., with Dean Osborne providing the finale performance at 9 p.m.
Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the event.
