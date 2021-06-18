Online license renewal is among the new conveniences and options available to Kentuckians because of the phased transfer of licensing services to KYTC regional offices from local Offices of the Circuit Court Clerks. All counties are required to have made the transition by June 30, 2022, and 20 already have done so, with more joining the list each month.
The new driver licensing service is being administered through a network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices located around the state. Eighteen offices are now operating, and more offices are planned to open.
“This is a dramatic step forward for customer convenience – the ability to go online to renew your driving credential and save yourself a trip to a licensing office if you don’t otherwise require in-person service,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Modernizing state services puts Kentuckians in the driver’s seat to choose how they want to be served and make a Better Kentucky.”
The online renewal option is for holders of standard-issue or REAL ID licenses whose credentials will expire within six months – or have been expired for less than a year – and want to maintain the same card version as their current license (standard or REAL ID). The applicant’s name and address must be the same as what is listed on their current credential.
“We’re taking driver licensing to a new level in Kentucky,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Greater efficiency, greater security and more choices.”
The online renewal option does not apply to:
--Kentuckians requesting a license replacement for lost or stolen cards.
--Those upgrading from standard-issue license to a REAL ID.
--Kentuckians upgrading from four-year to eight-year expiration.
--Those needing a license with changed name or address.
--Holders of Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL).
Applications for a replacement license or a license that reflects a change of name or address must be made in person. That can be done at any Driver Licensing Regional Office, or Office of Circuit Court Clerk in the customer’s county of residence, provided the clerk’s office has not yet transferred licensing services.
Initial application for a REAL ID must be made in person and can only be done at a KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office due to document verification requirements. Kentucky REAL ID cardholders may renew their REAL ID online when they are due to renew.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.