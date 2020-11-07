The University of Kentucky, in partnership with Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Healthcare in Louisville, has been selected as a testing site for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson’s study.
The trial is open to people over 18 who meet inclusion criteria, including adults with and without health issues associated with an increased risk for progression to severe COVID-19.
UK Vice-President for Health Affairs Dr. Mark Newman described the purpose of the trial during a Thursday press conference.
“This investigation, called the ENSEMBLE Trial, will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Janssen’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate,” he said. “We are recruiting thousands of volunteers to participate in the clinical trial.”
UK’s Dr. Rick Greenburg, the principal investigator for the clinical trial, emphasized its importance, saying, “Without the vaccine to end this pandemic, our country, our world and all of us are at the mercy of this virus. A virus that sickens both young and old, and if you survive, you may hurt and suffer for a long time. It has disrupted all lives in our world.”
Dr. David Daugherty with Baptist Health Lexington encouraged people to participate. “One thing we can all agree on is that we would like to return to some normalcy, and finding a vaccine is one way to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.
“The importance of masking, social distancing and hand hygiene right now cannot be stressed enough. Please continue with these efforts.”
The testing will last two years, according to Greenburg. “In the first year, we will monitor people remotely, using an app, twice a week. In the second year, it’s twice a month after their vaccination.”
This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial and is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy, as well as durability of a single vaccine dose of the Janssen investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate versus placebo, in approximately 60,000 people worldwide, including significant representation from those 60 and older.
In addition to older Kentuckians, there are other groups they hope to have participate, according to Greenburg. “Healthcare workers, nursing home workers, factory workers, daycare workers, restaurant workers and their patrons, grocery store clerks, school and other educational workers. Those people on the front line, in the public a lot.”
He added they especially want to engage the Black and Latino communities since COVID is causing the most harm to them.
To learn more about the trial and how to participate, go to STOPCOVIDKY.com. Those who take part will be compensated, although the amount was not released. The trials will take place at the three main campuses of the healthcare facilities.
They note that not all who register will be chosen to participate.
