'24/24 Shop Local Challenge' gives shoppers a chance at $100 gift card

Local shoppers can have a chance to win one of five $100 gift cards just by shopping and eating at local businesses with the 24/24 challenge.
London Downtown, London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce and the Leadership Collective are partnering together to challenge local shoppers to shop locally this holiday day season. The challenge began on Nov. 24 and will run through Dec. 24, hence the 24/24 challenge name.
Phil Smith, developer of Block 300, 206 Main and The Leadership Collective, came up with the challenge name and basic concept.
Deanna Herrmann, the executive director of the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce said the idea was an attempt to help all the local businesses and create positive vibes in the community through the COVID-19 pandemic hardships.
"We really want to see good things happen, especially in this time of uncertainty, and we want to make sure that our businesses know that we got their back and we want to help propel them forward," London City Councilman Daniel Carmack said.
Gina Wilson, owner of Sauced, said as a business owner that every little thing and effort matters.
To enter, participants must first accept the "24/24 Shop Local Challenge" by posting a photo or video saying they are accepting the challenge. Use #2424londonky to enter.
Participants can enter multiple times by posting photos or videos of all purchases at local retailers or restaurants throughout the month long challenge. You must use #2424londonky to enter.
Official Rules:
1. Multiple entries accepted. Only one post can be posted to accept challenge. All subsequent posts must include a local purchase.
2. London Downtown, London-Laurel Co Chamber of Commerce & The Leadership Collective employees, board members & their families are not eligible to win.
3. Five winners will receive one $100 gift card to the locally owned small business of winner's choice. Only one winner per household.
In support of the local business community, a City of London app that will soon be available will feature a section showcasing each local business.
