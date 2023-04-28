FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Twenty-four non-profit agencies that deal with drug addiction will receive a total of $8 million in the first round of awards made by the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, it was announced during a Capitol Rotunda press conference on Thursday.
The Commission was created by the General Assembly to oversee grants to organizations that provide treatment and recovery programs, as well as those engaged in prevention efforts; using money the state received from settlements with drug companies, which has reached nearly $900 million. Under the legislation, local governments are to receive half of the settlement funds, with the Commission deciding how to use the rest.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron, whose office oversees the Commission, noted, “Kentucky has been hit hard by opioids, and it is no exaggeration to say that nearly every person here has been affected in some way by opioid addiction; whether it be friends, family members, or their own.”
Brian Hubbard, the executive director of the commission, stated, “In 1996, Purdue Pharma detonated oxycontin in eastern Kentucky, and we have never been the same. 27 years later, we are witnessing generational devastation in real time, which was triggered by that seminal event.”
The commission spent nearly a year holding town hall meetings across the state, and receiving 200 grant applications from non-profits, before they made their decisions on the decided on the first group of recipients.
Treatment and recovery organizations:
Shepherd's House of Lexington, $141,450.
Appalachian Restoration Project in Barbourville, $250,000.
Chrysalis House of Lexington, $250,000.
Isaiah House, with locations across the state, $250,000.
Lake Cumberland District Health Department in Somerset, $250,000.
Mountain Comprehensive Care Center of Prestonsburg, $250,000.
Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation in Whitesburg, $250,000.
Seven Counties Services, based in Louisville, $250,000.
Young People in Recovery of Louisville, $308,232.
Family Scholar House in Louisville, $316,500.
Lake Cumberland Community Action Agency, $375,268.
The Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky, Prestonsburg $500,000.
Revive Ministries of Nicholasville, $500,000.
Volunteers of America Mid-States in Louisville, $1,000,000.
Prevention services grants include:
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, $92,354.13.
Taylor County School District in Campbellsville, $100,000.
Lexington-based Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, $243,050.
Kentucky Legal Aid, Bowling Green, $250,000.
Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, Lexington, $250,000.
Legal Aid Society of Louisville, $250,000.
YMCA of Greater Louisville, $250,000.
Kentucky Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, $500,000.
The Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition of Louisville, $500,000.
Operation UNITE in London, $1,000,000.
The next round of grants are expected to be announced in the fall.
