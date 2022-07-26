Three people were killed Monday night in a wrong-way crash near Exit #38 on Interstate 75.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is leading the investigation, with Sheriff John Root reporting that the two-vehicle accident occurred just before 11 p.m. Monday and closed the southbound lanes near mile marker 38 for several hours.
Laurel Sheriff’s Lt./Crash Reconstructionist Chris Edwards along with Major/Reconstructionist Chuck Johnson, Detective/Reconstructionist Richard Dalrymple, and Deputy /Reconstructionist Brad Mink have preliminarily determined that Joshua Poore, 21, of Clovis, California, was driving a Toyota Tacoma northbound in the southbound lanes when the pickup collided with a southbound Nissan Altima driven by 25-year-old Deshawn Love — causing catastrophic damage to both vehicles, according to the sheriff’s release.
Sheriff Root further reported that London-Laurel Communications Center (911) “had received numerous calls of a wrong way driver traveling north in the southbound lanes prior to the crash.”
All three occupants in the Nissan Altima hailed from the Chicago, Illinois area, according to LCSO, and were pronounced dead at the scene. In addition to the driver, Love, the two passengers have been identified as 25-year-old Kevin Criglear and 25-year-old Alihya Dukes.
Poore was reported to have suffered “severe but not life-threatening injuries.” According to LCSO, he was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.
Sheriff Root further announced that Poore was in his department’s custody with charges pending the execution of warrants.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Edwards is the case officer and continues to investigate. Assisting the crash reconstructionists on scene were sheriff’s deputies, London Police Department, Kentucky State Police, KSP/CVE, London-Laurel Rescue Squad, London Fire Department, Laurel County Department of Public Safety, and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.
