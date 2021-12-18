London, KY (40741)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.