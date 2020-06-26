London, KY (40741)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.