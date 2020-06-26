CORBIN — The Kentucky Department of Public Health is coordinating with the Knox and Laurel County Health Departments to support an outbreak of COVID-19 infection at the Christian Health Center in Corbin. Results of the June 2 campus-wide testing for staff and residents were negative for the virus. Testing was repeated on Wednesday, June 24 which confirmed 47 residents and 8 staff are positive for COVID-19. All residents, families, and staff were immediately notified. The facility has reported nearly all are asymptomatic at this time. Staff who tested positive are isolated and under the care of their physician. Residents who tested positive have been isolated at the Center and are reciting specialized care.
“We know the elderly in nursing centers are among the most vulnerable and we are doing everything we can to be as transparent as possible regarding reported outbreaks to keep people safe while protecting patient privacy. We continue to be aggressive in our virus protection protocols to ensure the appropriate infection prevention measures are in place to slow and limit the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities.”
The test results were received on Thursday of this week and immediately a team of infection preventionists and epidemiologists started conducting consultations, assessing practices and providing technical assistance and support regarding infection prevention, use of personal protective equipment, and staff recommendations.
“We are certainly distressed by the outbreak and have worked these many moths since the pandemic to protect the lives of seniors in our care. We are working closely with authorities, families and others to provide the healthy recovery resources and support needed during this time of crisis,” said, Mary Lynn Spalding, President and CEO of Christian Care Communities, the parent company. Spalding went on to say, “While this is not the outcome we hoped and prayed for, we know that Corbin has a long history of focusing on the care of our residents. As a team, we will get through this and you have our commitment to always communicate transparently and be diligent in keeping everyone safe.”
