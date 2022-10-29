FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled his top education priorities for 2023, including pay raises for all school staff, universal Pre-K, and more, during a press conference in the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, a teacher, coach, and school administrator herself, said, “Ensuring every child in Kentucky has access to a world-class education means we must put our kids first, support the people who show up for our kids and make certain our schools have the resources to do what we’ve asked them to do. Our Education First Plan does that, proving our administration’s commitment to public education is unwavering.”
Beshear’s pay proposal includes 5% raises for teachers and all other school employees, since Kentucky ranks 44th in the nation for teacher pay.
“We will be asking the General Assembly to re-open the budget this next session, to provide that raise,” he said. “This is going to give us the ability not just to compensate teachers for what they are worth, because they are worth a whole lot more than we pay them, but to make those jobs more competitive.”
Beshear said he will also seek to have lawmakers implement universal Pre-K for all 4-year-olds, as well as full-day kindergarten for all 5-year-olds, which he says would cost the state $172 million per year.
“This year’s Kentucky report card on kindergarten screening shows 62.7% of Kentucky’s children were below average for academic and cognitive abilities,” he said. “We want to make sure that our reading and test scores improve and make sure every child is kindergarten ready.”
In addition, he noted this would help identify learning challenges, so early intervention can take place. It would also help more women enter or re-enter the workforce.
The governor said he will work with the General Assembly to restore funding for professional development, textbooks and instructional resources, to prevent teachers from having to not only teach, but to catch up students on any learning loss.
He is advocating forgiveness for student loans, of $3,000 per year. “Too often, we hear of teachers having to work a second job to pay off student loans. That is not right.”
Beshear’s other two proposals include establishing eight regional Social Emotional Learning Institutes so educators have access to training on how best to help students with their mental health, and restoring the traditional, defined benefits pension plan to guarantee benefits after so many years of service as a teacher retention measure.
He said the state can support these proposals. “Right now, Kentucky has a record-setting revenue surplus, with the revenue trend running 11% higher than last year and substantially above estimates.”
