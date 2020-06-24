LAUREL COUNTY — Laurel County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a 6-year-old child was found unresponsive in a bathtub.
The child was found by his mother at about 10:01 p.m. Tuesday in the bathtub of the home located on KY 1006 just south of London, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office report. The mother then called emergency services.
The child was pronounced deceased by the Laurel County Coroner's office and appears to have drowned in the bathtub. An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort on Wednesday to determine the cause of death.
Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards is conducting the death investigation.
Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: Sgt. John Inman, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler, Deputy Hunter Disney, Deputy Justin Taylor, Deputy Brad Mink, and Deputy Jamie Etherton. Also assisting at the scene was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, the Laurel County Coroner's office, and social services.
