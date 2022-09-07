September 11, 2001 was one of the worst days in American history. But September 12 was one of the greatest, when Americans joined together in a wave of patriotism to counter the heinous act.
That’s the feeling and sentiment that Michael Peters wants to create with a 9/11 Patriot Day tribute on September 11 at the London-Laurel County Fairgrounds at 1855 State Hwy 229.
“I want everyone to remember the way we felt on 9/12, the day when everyone came together,” Peters said. “There was no political bickering, no fighting, no race, no nothing, with everyone standing arm-in-arm.”
Peters, a Marine Corp. veteran, said he went to New York for two months after hijacked planes brought down the World Trade Center.
“I saw a sea of flags, on every taxi, car and limo. Hanging from every building,” he said. “We were united. The most united I’ve ever seen.”
For many years after that fateful day, Peters organized remembrance days at several locations in London, including Walmart and veterans’ organizations. Health problems sidelined him for a few years, but now he wants to make the Patriot Day celebration at the fairgrounds the biggest in the state.
Peters said he’s received the support of local office holders, first responders and local businesses. Governor Andy Beshear will be the keynote speaker.
“The governor said he’d be honored to attend our event, that he heard good things and he wanted to be a part of it,” Peters said. “The event has quadrupled in size since then.”
Patriot Day will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 11. A candlelight vigil will be held as the timeline of events on that fateful day is recited. Gov. Beshear is scheduled to speak around 11:45 a.m.
The Keavy DAV will present an honor guard along with a 21-gun salute. Various military services will be on hand, along with several helicopters. First responders will do a light show with their vehicles around 1:30 p.m., with a moment of silence to honor the fallen at the World Trade Center.
Peters said a cornhole tournament will be held, along with a raffle and auction. Proceeds will be donated to Shop With A Cop, the Keavy DAV and the London-Laurel County Animal Shelter.
“I just want to have a great day of celebration,” Peters said. “A day where everyone remembers how we all joined together.”
Peters said the list of sponsors includes: John Root, Laurel Co Sheriff’s Dept; Troy Rudder, City of London; Minuteman Press, David Westerfield, Laurel Co. Judge-Executive; City of London Tourism, London-Laurel Co Rescue Squad, London Police Dept., Lowes, Kentucky Outdoorsman, Borden, Randall Weddle, Rite-Way Glass, Randy and Tonya Peters, Jill Osbourne Edwards, Walmart of London, Kroger of London, Liquidation Gold, Cracker Barrel, 360° Flooring and Remodeling LLC of Lexington, Toy Soldierz, Flowers Bakery and Bimbo Bakery.
