MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that KY 3434 (milepoint 3.587) will be closed at the intersection with KY 490 in Laurel County.
KY 490 will remain open but traffic from KY 3434 will not be able to access KY 490 or be able to access KY 3434 from KY 490.
Closure of the intersection will begin on Monday, May 2 and go through Tuesday, May 3 beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. each day. The closure will be for the entire period including night-time hours.
The closure is necessary for realignment/reconstruction of the intersection.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
A map of the project is available here: Laurel_KY3434_Realignment.jpg
