LEXINGTON, Ky. — The national gas price average spiked by a nickel on the week to $2.23, but is expected to push cheaper in the week ahead. Pump prices jumped across much of the country as a result of Hurricane Laura and an increase in demand to one of the highest measurements of the year.
Closer to home, however, the story wasn’t quite the same. Overall, the Kentucky average edged up just two cents during the past week, while many communities here in the Bluegrass are already seeing prices lower than a week ago.
Meanwhile, nearby states of Ohio, West Virginia and Indiana are all seeing gas prices that remain 10 to 14 cents higher than a week ago. Virginia and Tennessee are up 9 and 8 cents, respectively.
“It’s typical to see increased demand and more expensive gas prices ahead of a storm, especially one that threatens rigs and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico region,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public and government affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “The latest industry reports indicate that facilities in Texas have already begun the restarting process, which means there is no major threat to gasoline stocks and gas prices should push cheaper. Here in Kentucky, we've seen mostly very modest increases, with prices back down in most areas of the Bluegrass.”
Meanwhile, operations in the Lake Charles, La., region are still down, and could be for a period of time. This includes the Lake Charles CITGO (440,000 b/d) and Phillip66 (239,400 b/d) facilities. In the Gulf of Mexico, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) reports that 70% of current oil production remains shuttered, which is still significant, but better when compared to 84% reported when the storm hit.
The second factor pushing prices more expensive in the last week was the Energy In-formation Administration (EIA) report that gas demand increased from 8.63 million barrels per day to 9.16 million barrels per day. While higher than what has been seen throughout the summer, this estimated rate is 739,000 barrels per day lower than the rate last year at this time. Moreover, total domestic gasoline supplies decreased by 4.6 million barrels last week to 239.2 million barrels, but the current level is 7.2 million barrels higher than the level at this time last year.
Today’s national average is a nickel more than last month, but 35 cents cheaper than a year ago. On the week, all but five states saw state gas price averages increase. Of those that saw jumps, nearly 20 state averages are 5 to 15 cents more expensive.
Gas Prices Mostly Lower Around the Bluegrass
Today’s average of $2.09 in Kentucky is up just 2 cents from last week and 4 cents from a month ago, but well below the average of $2.35 seen a year ago. In Lexington, the average price is at 2.06, down 6 cents from last week. That’s just 1 cent higher than a month ago.
Most communities have seen gas prices fall in the past week. In Nicholasville, the average price is down 5 cents, now at the $2.03 mark. Georgetown is down 7 cents, now averaging $2.05. Versailles is holding steady at $2.16, while Winchester is down 10 cents to land at $1.98. Richmond is down 5 cents, landing at $2.11.
Quick stats
- The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases: West Virginia (+14 cents), Ohio (+13 cents), Indiana (+10 cents), North Carolina (+9 cents), Pennsylvania (+9 cents), Delaware (+9 cents), Virginia (+9 cents), Minnesota (+8 cents), South Carolina (+8 cents) and Tennessee (+8 cents).
- The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets: Mississippi ($1.88), Louisiana ($1.89), Texas ($1.90), Arkansas ($1.92), Oklahoma ($1.92), Alabama ($1.93), Missouri ($1.94), Tennessee ($1.99), South Carolina ($2.00) and Kansas ($2.00).
Oil Market Dynamics
At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) decreased by 7 cents to settle at $42.97 per barrel. Although crude prices ended the day lower, crude prices increased on the week as Tropical Depression Laura reduced crude production in the Gulf of Mexico. For this week, crude prices may rise again due to a weak U.S. dollar and if prolonged closure of rigs and production platforms tighten domestic crude inventories amid rising demand.
However, EIA’s latest weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories, currently sitting at 507.8 million barrels, are 80 million barrels higher than where they were during this time in August 2019. The higher level could play a role in stabilizing crude prices.
As of Monday morning, the BSEE Hurricane Response Team reports:
- Personnel are still evacuated from a total of 137 production platforms, 21.31 percent of the 643 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.
- Personnel are still evacuated from 2 rigs (non-dynamically positioned), equivalent to 16.67 percent of the 12 rigs of this type currently operating in the Gulf.
- From operator reports, BSEE estimates that approximately 70% percent of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shuttered.
Commented
