FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows an increase in the number of counties showing medium and high COVID-19 Community Levels, while just over half of the state remains at a low level.
The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates counties as having a low, medium, or high community level; by whether their color is green, yellow or red.
According to the map released on Dec. 2, there were 62 counties with a low community level, 48 others reported a medium level, while the other 10, primarily in western Kentucky were at a high level. See the map that accompanies this story for a county by county breakdown.
For more details on Kentucky’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, community levels and more, go to the state’s website, http://kycovid19.ky.gov/
Monkeypox, or “Mpox,” as it has now been designated by the World Health Organization to reduce stigma and other issues associated with the original name, has seen a slow rise in cases in Kentucky.
Two weeks ago, there had been a total of 80 cases in Kentucky, according to state public health officials. Nine more cases have been reported since then, bringing the total to 89.
Jefferson County continues to have the most mpox cases at 49. Fayette has had 13; Warren 5; Kenton 4; Boone 3; Campbell and Christian have each had two. There has been one case apiece reported in Barren, Floyd, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, McCracken, Montgomery, Oldham, and Simpson counties. 88 of the 89 cases have occurred in men. Fifty-six of them have been in people ages 26 to 40.
Influenza continues to see a spike in cases across Kentucky. There were 3,470 new cases reported during the week ending, Nov. 19, the latest period for which data is available. That brings the seasonal total to 9,531 confirmed cases. The flu is considered “widespread” in Kentucky, the highest level of the five categories. From lowest to high, the categories are no activity, sporadic, local, regional, and widespread.
Gov. Andy Beshear noted this year’s flu vaccine is well-tailored for the current strain, according to Dr. Steven Stack, the state Public Health Commissioner. “Dr. Stack was discussing with me how effective the vaccine is, but we need more people to get it.”
