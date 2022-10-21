U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small has announced that USDA is awarding $110 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the nation, including Manchester.
These grants will help 208 rural health care organizations expand critical services for nearly 5 million people in 43 states and Guam.
“Access to modern and sustainable health care infrastructure is critical to the health, well-being and prosperity for the millions of people who live in rural and Tribal communities,” Torres Small said. “That’s why the Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to making sure that people who need it most, no matter where they live, have access to high-quality and reliable health care services like urgent care, primary care and dental care.”
The investments USDA is announcing will help build, renovate and equip health care facilities like hospitals and clinics in rural areas. They also include more than $9 million for 12 rural health care organizations to help 187,000 people living in energy communities, which are areas with high concentrations of coal-dependent jobs. This funding will help communities that are vital to our country’s energy production as the nation transitions to a clean-energy economy.
The administration is making this Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding available through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The investments will be used for projects such as those to help rural hospitals and health care providers implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs, increase staffing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing, build or renovate facilities, and purchase medical supplies. They will also help regional partnerships, public bodies, nonprofits and Tribes solve regional rural health care problems to help build a stronger, more sustainable rural health care system in response to the pandemic.
For AdventHealth Manchester, a 49-bed acute care hospital, the grant will help address the effects of COVID-19 and allow the hospital to acquire the services of a pulmonologist. Equipment purchases will include a refrigerator to hold COVID-19 tests and vaccines, a system to reduce COVID-19 test result wait times, a lab testing system to handle high-volume testing, ventilators for additional patient support, a portable X-ray machine, ultrasound machines, telemetry systems for the Emergency Department, an echo cart with advanced technology, and a generator to support hospital operations.
Since there is no pulmonologist on site, equipment purchases will include a pulmonary function test system to use with telehealth equipment for consultation with a pulmonologist in Somerset and a telemedicine cart to support pulmonology services. This project will help the hospital to expand the intensive-care unit, reduce infection rates, improve testing times, improve patient safety, reduce transmission risks for immunocompromised patients, and provide pulmonary services for residents in seven rural Appalachian counties in Eastern Kentucky.
Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021 to deliver immediate economic relief to people impacted by the pandemic.
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
