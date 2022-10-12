The first open house at the London Corbin Airport since the pandemic brought large crowds to the London facility on Saturday.
The parking area at the rear of Maximus was filled with vehicles as a tractor-pulled wagon with hay bales offered a small taste of a hayride.
Spectators strolled from plane to plane on the front runway and parking area, viewing aircraft from World War II and Vietnam as well as smaller passenger planes.
For those with daring hearts, plane rides were offered for $30 throughout the day. Those wishing to take a flight on the Warbird Rides spent $350 for a scenic view of the London area.
As the military planes made their trek along the runway for a flight, the history of each plane and its use during wartime was announced to those present.
The event also included activities for the younger set. The inflatables are always popular among children — vying closely with the plane display.
Airport officials reported large crowds throughout the day, with hopes of hosting an even larger event next year.
