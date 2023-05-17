After several violations — including selling alcoholic drinks after the license had been suspended — a London restaurant’s application to renew its alcohol license was denied.
The London City Code Enforcement Board denied the application of Fusion Restaurant, located by the London-Corbin Airport, to renew its license to serve alcohol during a special-called meeting on Thursday evening.
Under questioning by City Attorney Larry Bryson, city police ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) officer Rick Cochrane testified before the board that Fusion was behind in paying its alcohol taxes on several occasions last year. That resulted in the city sending a letter to the owner of the restaurant, who then issued a check for the past due amount. That check was issued in July.
“He wrote two checks, one for the fees and one for the license,” Cochrane said. “They both were returned for insufficient funds on a closed account.”
Cochrane said the issue was resolved when the owner made a cash payment, including other fees and penalties.
In October, the restaurant fell behind on taxes again and ABC officers visited the restaurant and talked to the owner. Cochrane said the owner was told his license to serve alcohol had been revoked.
The lack of timely payments for the alcohol taxes sent the state ABC officers to the restaurant in an undercover operation, with officers reporting that alcohol was being served although the restaurant’s alcohol license had been revoked.
The owner was given a citation by the state ABC officers and set for a hearing in mid-November, but the owner failed to show for that hearing.
Cochrane then testified that he received word that the restaurant had closed but learned it was only open on weekends and was serving alcohol. That spurred an internal investigation, with Cochrane stating that undercover officers with the city’s ABC division went to the restaurant and witnessed alcohol being served despite the alcohol license being revoked at that time. He added that fees and fines were again paid, only to fall behind again.
On April 30, ABC officers again visited the restaurant and posted a notice that the alcohol license had expired on April 30.
However, Cochrane said he received complaints that Fusion was still serving alcohol without a license to do so after that notice had been posted.
Officer John Inman, who works as an ABC officer, said several undercover ABC officers went to Fusion Restaurant and purchased alcohol after the license had been revoked. He added, however, that the city had received $500 payment of past due fines, which was placed in the city’s drop box.
After further discussion, Code Enforcement Board Chair Eric Edwards stated that serving alcohol without a license was not only a violation of a city statute, it also violated state law.
The board met in executive session to discuss the issue and come to a conclusion — and once back into regular session, announced their decision.
“The board concludes that this is a violation of the city ordinance and is the third or fourth offense and involved a check with insufficient funds,” Edwards said. “We move that Fusion LLC pay all past due taxes and fees, including the $2,106.27 check for insufficient funds, that the license be revoked for noncompliance and that no new alcohol license be issued.”
The owner of Fusion Restaurant was present for the hearing but stated that he wished to make no statement due to the lack of his attorney being present at the hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.