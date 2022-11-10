In honor of Veterans Day, several restaurants across the country will be offering free meals or other deals tomorrow.
Most require proof of military service, and not all franchise locations may participate in their national chain's programs. Here is a list of some located in the Tri-Counties, per Military.com:
• Applebee's -- Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11. And when dining in on November 11, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.
• Circle K -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day November 11 at every location that serves coffee.
• Cracker Barrel -- Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on November 11.
• Dunkin' Donuts -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on November 11 at participating locations. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.
• Golden Corral -- Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 14 from 5pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.
• Huddle House -- Active-duty military members and veterans get a free MVP Breakfast Platter on November 11.
• Little Caesars -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. In-store only.
• Pilot Flying J -- Veterans get a free meal at participating locations November 11 through a special offer in the app.
• Sonny's BBQ -- Veterans and active-duty military get a Free Pork Big Deal November 11. Go to their registration page to verify your military status and get your coupon. For dine-in and takeout only.
• Starbucks -- As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on November 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.
• Texas Roadhouse -- Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.
• Wendy’s -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30am.
• White Castle -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal when dining at a participating restaurant on November 11.
