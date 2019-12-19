The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery reported at the North Laurel BP at 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office released in a press release Thursday afternoon that a lone male suspect armed with a handgun and wearing a black hoodie and dark hat entered the business and pointed a pistol at the store clerk.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office and London City Police responded to the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or personal message the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
The Sheriff's Office said it will release surveillance photos later.
