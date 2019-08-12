Seventeen were arrested in Laurel County after a joint operation between city, county, state and national law enforcement agencies.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office with assistance from London City Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the London Office of the U.S. Marshal Service , and Kentucky State Police conducted a county wide drug roundup in conjunction with the Louisville Division of the DEA’s "Operation Crystal Mountain" early Monday morning.
Eighteen individuals were sought on drug trafficking charges throughout Laurel County. DEA’s Louisville division includes Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Four law enforcement teams armed with arrest warrants based on undercover investigations conducted by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore and Detective Bryon Lawson arrested 16 suspects charging various illegal drug trafficking offenses, and lodged them in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
In addition, one other wanted person was arrested on other outstanding charges.
Those arrested are identified as:
— Wanda Minton, age 57, of London was arrested off Brown Lane in London and charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine;
— Beverly Fields, age 58, of London was arrested off Brown Lane in London and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine.
— Robert W. House, age 44, of London was arrested off Brown Lane in London and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine.
— Shirley Wilson, age 39, of London was arrested off Byble Road, approximately four miles south of London, and charged with failure to appear on charges of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense and two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense.
— Elvis Hubbard, age 52, of London was arrested off Byble Road, approximately four miles south of London, and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine;
— Emanuel Lee Hoskins, age 45, of Corbin was arrested off Cassidy Road, approximately five miles west of London, and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – second offense – methamphetamine. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension and contempt of court. In addition, while this subject was being processed at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, he attempted to escape custody but was apprehended before he could flee the building. Once apprehended this subject struggled with deputies before being taken back into custody. This individual was also charged with second-degree escape and resisting arrest.
— Heather A. Ledford, age 37, of Keavy was arrested off Earl Howard Road, approximately eight miles south of London, and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – oxycodone. In addition, this subject was charged on a Knox County warrant for trafficking in a controlled substance.
— Millard L. Smith, age 62, of Corbin was arrested on Holly Grove Road, approximately seven miles south of London, charged with third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – Suboxone.
— April Wilder, age 39, of London was arrested off Somerset Road, approximately two miles west of London, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine. In addition, this individual was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
— Reva Moore, age 51, of London was arrested off Swiss Colony Lane, approximately five miles west of London, and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine.
— Samantha Garland, age 28, of London was arrested on Swiss Colony Lane, approximately five miles west of London, and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – opiates.
— Joshua Garland, age 33, of London was arrested off Swiss Colony Lane, approximately five miles west of London, and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – opiates.
— Robbie Jones, age 38, of London was arrested off Laurel Howard Road, approximately 10 miles south of London, and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – opiates – oxycodone.
— William Tucker, age 27, of Cannon was arrested in London charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine.
— Adam R. Grubb, age 34, Corbin was arrested off Pine Grove Road, approximately eight miles south of London, and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine. In addition, the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense.
— John T. Jones, age 28, of Corbin who is currently lodged in the Knox County Detention Center was charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine and first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – second offense.
Also arrested and found with outstanding warrants of arrest as law enforcement conducted their roundup of drug suspects were the following individuals wanted on other charges:
— David Hubbard, age 50, of Lily was arrested on Byble Road, approximately four miles south of London, and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging arresting communications and third-degree terroristic threatening.
All arrested individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center or the Knox County Detention Facility.
These arrests were the result of a three month undercover investigation conducted by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
One drug search warrant was executed at a residence off Brown Lane in London and investigators seized meth, pipes, scales, snorting straws, U.S. currency, and plastic pouches.
Arrests will be continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.