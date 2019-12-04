Three individuals from London were arrested Tuesday on drug charges following an incident where one was shot in the arm. The case will be presented to the Laurel County grand jury, where additional charges are expected regarding the shooting.
Michael Robert Barrett, age 29, of Old Salem Road was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine.
Shawna Jeanette Davis, age 35, of Gumm Road was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine.
Noah Saylor, age 40, of Chaney Ridge Road was charged on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court. In addition, this subject was charged with promoting contraband and possession of methamphetamine.
Laurel Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Chris Edwards along with Deputy Taylor McDaniel, Detective Bryon Lawson and Deputy Joey Robinson arrested the three individuals in London on Tuesday at approximately 2:03 p.m.
The arrests occurred following an investigation conducted into a shooting which occurred approximately 6:20 a.m. Tuesday on Fisherman Cove Road, approximately six miles north of London.
Investigators reported that three individuals were involved in an altercation leaving Saylor shot in the arm by Barrett as the altercation continued.
Saylor drove himself to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries.
Barrett was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries.
All injured persons were treated and released from the hospital.
All three arrested individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
The investigation into the events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, investigators will make a presentation before the next term of the Laurel County grand jury regarding the shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.