An East Bernstadt man who was facing a first-degree assault charge is now facing a murder charge in the death of Michael Bailey, 28, of East Bernstadt.
Douglas Earl Bailey, 44, was in court for a preliminary hearing Friday after being arraigned in Laurel District Court on Dec. 23, 2019.
Douglas Bailey is charged with being the shooter in the incident in which 28-year-old Michael Bailey was shot in the chest during the early morning hours of Dec. 22, 2019.
The incident occurred at a residence on Old KY 30, approximately five miles north of London.
Michael Bailey was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Douglas Bailey was first charged with first-degree assault, domestic violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but that first-degree assault charge is now upgraded to a murder charge.
Three others were also arrested and charged following the incident.
Crystal Nicole Johnson, age 38, of London was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
James Brian Hart, age 46, of East Bernstadt was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Dwain N. Bailey, age 50, of East Bernstadt was charged with public intoxication - controlled substances and second-degree disorderly conduct. He admitted taking meth prior to the shooting complaint, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
The case is expected to be presented to the January term of the Laurel County grand jury, according to a Laurel County Sheriff's Office press release.
Douglas Bailey is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $100,000 cash bond. He has a court date for 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Crystal Johnson and James Hart are being held on a $10,000 cash bond at the Laurel County Correctional Center. Their next court appearance is 9 a.m. Jan. 17.
Dwain Bailey was released on his own recognizance (ROR) on Dec. 22. He is set to be in court at 11 a.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.