Revisions and language used in the school district’s Athletic Handbook created some discussion by members of the Laurel County School Board during Monday’s meeting, while architect and project managers addressed an unexpected construction issue at the Day Treatment Center.
The discussion regarding the Athletic Handbook began with board member Joe Karr asking for a revision to the academic requirements to be added to the agenda. With 3 board members agreeing, as is required under the statutes, the item was placed on the agenda.
Karr’s concern was the language addressing students who had been held back and their eligibility to play sports. Many students are held back for numerous reasons other than failing classes, he said. That instigated a discussion regarding eligibility to play sports, with Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett stating that he disagreed with allowing a student to play sports if they failed classes. Cessna interjected that the school policy lists specific eligibility requirements — one of which is that student athletes meet academic requirements. Assistant Superintendent Tharon Hurley was also brought into the conversation, with Cessna and Hurley agreeing to review the language and requirements. The issue was tabled until the next meeting so that verbiage could be revised and presented then.
It was during the construction project updates that board members got an unexpected surprise — the dilapidation of one of the walls of the original Day Treatment Center building. That building, formerly Bush High School, was constructed in 1929 with additions built in 1932. As the center is renovated and expanded, a wall in the original building was found to be deteriorated. Vaske explained that the wall was a connector to the current expansion and no students or staff are currently using that section. He did say that the deterioration of the wall — stemming from some patched block and exposed concrete blocks — must be demolished and the wall rebuilt. That additional expense was approved by board members, who first questioned safety issues for current students and staff, with Vaske and Jackson replying that the section under question does not pose any risk for students or staff but demolition is necessary to secure the ongoing renovations.
Jackson and Vaske also updated board members on progress at Day Treatment, North Laurel High cafeteria expansion and South Laurel High’s cafeteria and media center. Both said progress was going well and the projects would go full force once school is dismissed for summer vacation. Board members approved some changes in construction costs to the Day Treatment expansion with additions of $170,470 costs. The steel for the SLHS project was also approved at an additional cost of $9,803.
Board members also recognized the 2023 London Laurel County Chamber of Commerce’s Teachers of the Year. Those were Kimberly Harville of Cold Hill Elementary, Tyler Kirby of South Laurel Middle and Brittanie Smith of South Laurel High Schools. The Teacher of the Year is coordinated by the Chamber’s Education Committee and the $1,000 award to each teacher is sponsored by Laurel County Farm Bureau Insurance.
The resignation of Center for Innovation Principal Dr. James Davis and retirement of North Laurel Middle School Principal Steve Morris prompted the re-creation of those two positions as well as a Gifted and Talented coordinator/teacher and a Special Needs Assistant for the district. Board members also approved creating an Academic Support Interventionist for the two high schools, an Intervention Instructor for the two middle schools, an eLearning Academy Teacher for the District and an Instructional Assistant for Bush Elementary.
School board attorney Conrad Cessna updated board members on an open meetings violation complaint filed by former board attorney, Larry Bryson. Bryson resigned his position in late January, with board members voting 3 to 2 to hire Cessna in the same meeting. Bryson filed the complaint, stating 3 of 5 board members conferred to hire Cessna, comprising a majority of board members and thus violating the open meetings law. Cessna said he had spoken with the special attorney hired to address the issue, recusing himself from addressing the complaint as he was a party in it.
“The complaint was reviewed by the Attorney General who issued an opinion that no violation occurred,” Cessna told board members.
He added however that Bryson could appeal the opinion through the circuit court level, but said as of May 2, nothing had been filed.
The Laurel County Board of Education meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 5 p.m. in the board room at Central Office on Main Street.
