While drug-related charges comprise most of the indictments returned by the September session of a Laurel grand jury, three individuals are facing charges from violent offenses.
Paris Drummonds III, 52, of Conductor Street in Corbin, is charged with third-degree assault for kicking a Laurel Sheriff’s deputy in the stomach during an incident on July 10. He is additionally charged with resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants and first-degree persistent felony offender. He has two prior felony convictions for drug trafficking in Whitley and Laurel counties, both in 2009. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison but was probated for 10 years for flagrant non-support in Laurel County in February 2022.
• Alejandro Zuniga Gonzalez, 29, also listed as Alejandro Gonzalez Zuniga, of Parker Road in London, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, both of which occurred on July 25. The indictment states that the victim was subjected to sexual intercourse “through the use of forcible compulsion.”
• Jennifer Leigh Medley, 46, also known as Jennifer Leigh York and Jennifer Leigh Hibbitts, of McFadden Lane in London, is charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault. The indictment lists the incident as taking place on June 16 at which time Medley choked another person and scratching the victim’s arms and hands during a physical altercation.
In other returns not related to drug offenses, one man was named in two separate indictments, both of which occurred on the same day.
Randolph Forester Sizemore, 38, no address listed, is charged with first-degree fleeing and evading police and first-degree persistent felony offender (PFO), on August 10. The second indictment charges him with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and another first-degree PFO charge.
• Jamie Marie Sizemore, 38, aka Jamie Marie Allen, of Barbourville Road in London, is charged with first-degree fleeing and evading police, theft by unlawful taking with value under $500, reckless driving and disregarding a traffic control device on July 9. Sizemore allegedly took items from Walmart, then fled from police.
• Shannon Hoskins, 37, and 35-year-old Amber Nicole Brandenburg, both of Slate Lick Church Road in London, are charged with a thievery spree over a 10-day period in July that resulted in an arson charge and burglary charges. The indictment states the two broke into a detached garage on July 12, then broke into a residence while in possession of a firearm on July 13, and set a fire with the intent to destroy the home. Three days later, on July 16, they broke into a building with the intent to commit a crime. The final episode of the burglary ring came on July 22, with the two went into a residence “with the intent to commit a crime.”
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
