LAUREL COUNTY — On Thursday, the attorney representing a Laurel County man facing rape and sexual abuse charges against a minor, asked that the court release the man due to the fact that he had been wrongly accused by the victim.
The defense attorney for Bill Dewayne Fox, 48, said someone had come forth claiming the victim’s mother manipulated her child into falsely accusing Fox.
The Office of the Commonwealth Attorney admitted that they had been made aware of these developments and stated that they had been in contact with members of the Kentucky State Police to visit and speak with the victim. However, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Brandon Jones informed the court that KSP had been unable to contact the child as of Thursday.
“We would oppose any bond modification at this time, until we can verify the information,” Jones told the court.
Fox’s attorney then asked that Fox’s bond be modified and stated that he was not a danger to the community.
“Woah,” responded Judge Michael Caperton. “He may be falsely accused, but with these charges, he’s a danger to the community.”
The Commonwealth then asked that the case be moved to an October trial date to allow them time to coordinate with KSP in looking into the matter and asked that any motion to amend Fox’s bond be written and filed by his attorney.
Fox’s attorney agreed that he would file the written motion before the next trial date on October 16.
Fox was indicted in February on a three-count indictment in which he is accused of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and incest stemming from an incident on Nov. 4, 2019. All three counts involve a child under 5.
