Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey and state Representative Chris Harris received confirmation on Thursday that Attorney General Daniel Cameron has made a formal request for an investigation of former Governor Matt Bevin’s pardons by the FBI.
In his letter to Rep. Harris and Sen. McGarvey, Cameron said, "I stand by the outstanding work of Kentucky's prosecutors and respect the decisions of juries who convict wrongdoers.
"While Kentucky's Constitution gives the Governor the power to pardon a person convicted of a crime, I believe the pardon power should be used sparingly and only after great deliberation with due concern for public safety," Cameron continued in the letter dated Dec. 30, 2019.
"After taking office I discussed this matter with some of our law enforcement partners. After this discussion, I decided to send a formal request to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate this matter," Cameron added in the letter noting he was willing to assist the FBI in any way needed.
Sen. McGarvey and Rep. Harris said in a joint statement:
"We want to thank Attorney General Cameron for formally requesting that the FBI investigate former Governor Matt Bevin’s recent pardons. As we wrote in our letter to the Attorney General last month, a governor may have broad pardoning powers, but there must be further scrutiny by law enforcement when there is an appearance of impropriety or corruption. Kentuckians deserve to know if the pardon of Patrick Baker, whose family raised tens of thousands of dollars for Gov. Bevin in 2018, was granted improperly. We believe strongly that this and potentially other pardons should be investigated impartially, and are pleased that the Attorney General agrees and has asked the FBI to make sure that happens.”
Baker's pardon has had special attention brought to it as Baker’s family hosted a campaign fundraiser for Bevin during his time in office. Terry Forcht, who is a well known contributor to Republican campaigns, also contributed to Bevin’s campaign and lobbied for Bevin to pardon Baker on multiple occasions.
Baker was convicted in 2017 by a jury in Knox County Circuit Court of reckless homicide, first-degree robbery, impersonating a peace officer and tampering with physical evidence following a three-day trial and hours of deliberation.
Baker was indicted in July 2014, originally charged with murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, impersonating a peace officer, tampering with physical evidence and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
The indictment said that on May 12, 2014, Baker and Christopher Bradley Wagner posed as law enforcement officials to force their way into Mills’ home, where they fought with Mills before Baker shot Mills. They also restrained Mills' wife and took various items from the scene, according to the indictment. Three children were also in the home at the time of the incident.
In addition to Baker and Wagner, three others were indicted for murder in the case of the death of Mills, who was 29.
Wagner accepted a plea agreement in the case Sept. 2, 2016, in exchange for a lesser sentence of 15 years.
Elijah Messer was found guilty by a jury of manslaughter and first-degree robbery for a sentence of 20 years. Angela Mills also pleaded guilty in the case on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery for a sentence of five years and the other defendant died.
Both Wagner and Messer are still serving their sentences.
Bevin’s executive order for the pardon stated, "Patrick Baker is a man who has made a series of unwise decision in his adult life. His drug addiction resulted in his association with people that in turn led to his arrest, prosecution and conviction of murder."
Staff Writer Jarrod Mills contributed to this story.
