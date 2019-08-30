LAUREL COUNTY — A preliminary autopsy report in a death investigation started by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office this week shows that a Lexington man's death was the result of blunt force trauma to the head, torso and extremities.
The death investigation began Wednesday after Terry Hammons, 51, was found dead by a family member inside a residence off High Moore Road about five miles west of London on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.
Hammons' body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy that was conducted Thursday. Further testing will take place.
Investigation is continuing by the Laurel County Sheriff's office. The Laurel County Coroner’s Office is assisting.
