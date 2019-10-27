The South Laurel High School Marching Band claimed the Class 4A state championship on Saturday night for the second time in a row.
Just last year, the band won its first-ever state championship and one year later were able to keep their state title after competing in the Kentucky Music Educators Association Class 4A Semifinals in Glasgow Saturday and then moving on to finals later Saturday night in Bowling Green.
In the finals performance the band received a total score of 89.1 in their state performance, inching by Bourbon County that received 89 points, as well as Anderson County with a score of 88.3 and Harrison County with a score of 86.65.
In the semifinals the band competed against 16 schools at Barren County High School. South Laurel took fourth place to move on to the finals competition on Western Kentucky University's field in Bowling Green.
South earned a score of 88.55 in the semifinals performance with Bourbon County taking top honors with a score of 92.65, Harrison County took second with a score of 92.55 and Anderson County claimed third with a score of 92.
The band, Director Sheldon House and Assistant Director Michael Wooley will be returning to London Sunday afternoon. People are asked to come welcome the band home at 1:30 p.m. at the Laurel County Courthouse.
Although House was new to the Cardinals Marching Band this year, he commended the students earlier this year for their tireless and enthusiastic efforts for this year's show, which he described as "duality."
"Our show is 'Queen B' which is a play on words, as you can see by the show's name," House said during band camp this summer.
House described the show as a "crowd pleaser."
"You can see it once and enjoy it, then you can come back and appreciate it even more," he said. "It's one of those shows where you can watch it once, then see it again and see something new. It is a show that has something for the old, young and every person between that."
Coming in as the new band director after last season's historic championship in the KMEA contest was an easy transition, House said.
"Their past success has not made them complacent, it has made them more eager to get even better," he said as the group practiced during band camp.
This was the band's third appearance in the KMEA finals and second championship.
