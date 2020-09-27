Having a baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care unit can be a stressful time for new parents, emotionally and financially. Baptist Health Corbin is now offering NICVIEW, a state-of-the-art camera system that allows families the ability to watch their baby in real time. NICVIEW is a small camera that is placed at designated bed spaces in the NICU and allows parents, family to view their infant anytime they choose. With the help from the Baptist Health Corbin Foundation, cameras were installed in the Level I Nursery and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
The NICVIEW cameras are accessed through a simple and secure web portal or a downloadable iOS or Android phone app. The parents or caregivers are given a secure user-name and password by the Baptist Health Corbin staff. They can then share this information with grandparents, siblings or anyone else they choose. The NICVIEW technology is designed to reduce the parents’ anxiety between visits, especially those who cannot stay with their new baby due to jobs, finances or other family obligations.
Upon admission to the NICU, the parents or caregivers will be given the choice to participate and login details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.