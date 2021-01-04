baby 2021

Baptist Health Corbin announced the birth of the first baby born in the hospital in 2021. Meet Marcie, born on New Year's Day at 11:27 a.m. New parents Sierra and Michael were so excited to welcome their new 6 pound, 13 ounce baby girl into the world.  Congratulations to the couple on the new addition to their family!

