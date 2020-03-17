Belk has announced it will temporarily close its stores beginning at 6 p.m. March 17 (today) through March 30.
The company said it made the decision based on guidance issued by the CDC regarding large gatherings and for the safety of our communities.
Macy’s, Inc. also announced on Tuesday that it will temporarily close all stores by end of business on March 17 through March 31. This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores. Macy’s, Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.
“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.