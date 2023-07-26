In his final days as Superintendent of the Laurel County School District, Dr. Doug Bennett addressed some of the successes of his 11 years before his retirement on July 31.
Hailing from Whitley County, Bennett has received numerous honors for his leadership in the Laurel school system that included Superintendent of the Year. He credits the staff of the school district for those achievements.
“We set goals and we have surpassed all of them,” he told a group of principals and administrators during a farewell gathering on Tuesday afternoon. “Great people is what makes a great organization. It’s been a real blessing to work with all of you for over a decade.”
Over that time, the Laurel County School District has made great advancements, both in educational and facilities. Currently four schools are designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools — Bush, Johnson, Hazel Green and Wyan-Pine Grove elementary schools. North and South Laurel High Schools have received accolades as America’s Best High Schools by the U.S. News and World Reports, while Sublimity is recognized as a National ESEA (Elementary and Secondary Education Act) School. The Center for Innovation (CFI) was named as a 2019 Kentucky Department of Education Innovation and Excellence in Educational Leadership Award. The McDaniel Learning Center is another winning program, receiving awards for its alternative programs to help at-risk students achieve their potential.
“The accomplishments we have received is a combination of great people helping students achieve their full potential,” he said. “We have systems in place that are designed to help students achieve and help them socially, emotionally, physically but most of all, academically.”
The academics speak for themselves — over the past several years, Laurel County high school graduates have accumulated over $4 million in college scholarships each year.
“Our test scores have been high and we have some of the best facilities in the state,” Bennett said. “Our students have scored in the Top 7 percent of all Kentucky schools in reading and math proficiency.”
Bennett was honored with gifts at Monday night’s board of education meeting. Ed Jones, senior board member, presented Bennett with a plaque from the staff as well as a gold watch from the board members for his service to the school district. Monday was Bennett’s last meeting as Superintendent.
While he bids the district farewell, Bennett is unsure of his future endeavors.
“I have let the house go, so I’m hoping to find something else to do or I’m going to have to be doing some concrete work at home,” he said laughing. “But it’s been an honor to be here and I always wish the best for the school district.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.