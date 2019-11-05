Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear claimed a lead of a little more than 5,000 votes over Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in Tuesday's gubernatorial race.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Beshear sat at 709,577 votes compared to Bevin's 704,388, according to the Kentucky State Board of Elections website.
A Libertarian candidate, John Hicks, had 28,425 votes.
While Beshear and Democrats were claiming victory, Bevin said he would not concede.
President Donald Trump made a visit to Lexington on Monday night in an election eve campaign for Bevin and the Republican ticket. On Tuesday, Trump's 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said: “The President just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line, helping him run stronger than expected in what turned into a very close race at the end. A final outcome remains to be seen.”
The Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez released the following statement on Tuesday night:
“Congratulations to Governor-elect Beshear, Kentucky Democrats, and DGA Chair Raimondo — this earth-shattering victory in a state Trump won by 30 points should terrify him and every Republican running in 2020. Governor-elect Beshear has dedicated his life to solving big problems and working on the issues that keep families up at night, and I’m proud to see him take that fight to the governor’s mansion.
“Americans across the country are voting for the values that Democrats fight for every day. That’s why we’re competing in every election and every state, and it’s why in 2020 we are going to defeat Trump and win Democratic victories at every level.”
The DNC made a six-figure investment in the Kentucky Democratic Party to support this race.
National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen García released the following statement Tuesday night:
“Educators in Kentucky and across the nation are celebrating Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman’s victory tonight. Together, they defeated Matt Bevin, a governor who shortchanged Kentucky’s students by underfunding public schools and bullied the educators who sacrifice so much to ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed. With Governor-elect Beshear, Kentucky’s students will have a leader who prioritizes their success and educators will have a partner who respects them and supports their mission of ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of where they live or how much their families make.
“This victory demonstrates the power of educators and how the #RedforEd movement is reshaping the political landscape in Kentucky and across the nation. Educators are empowered and engaged like never before, and they made their presence felt in this election. They invested their shoe leather marching and going door to door. They spent their nights and weekends on the phone, calling voters. And educators have used their voice, which they found through #RedforEd movement, to help carry Governor-elect Beshear and Lt. Governor-elect Coleman over the finish line.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.