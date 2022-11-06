FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Updates on July’s eastern Kentucky flooding and last December’s tornado outbreak in the west were among the areas discussed during Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference Thursday afternoon at the Capitol.
He noted that FEMA disaster recovery centers and multi-agency resource centers are still open for those affected by the flood, although the deadline to apply for FEMA aid passed on Oct. 28.
“You should be going in there, if you have not been approved or you have not been approved for the amount you think you deserve,” he said. “You can still get one on one help and decision-making in these recovery centers.”
Beshear cited an example. “Since the close of business Wednesday night, seven additional applications have been approved for the maximum amount available under FEMA’s individual assistance program,” which is $37,900. “We are getting closer and closer to being able to unveil plans for permanent housing and how we, working with FEMA and a lot of non-profits, are going to be able to do that.”
Currently, there are 236 people living in state park lodges and cottages, down from 350 on Sept. 1. At the same time, there are 311 travel trailers being used, housing 609 individuals.
Beshear announced another $4.1 million in awards from the Eastern Kentucky SAFE Fund to communities and public entities to support recovery efforts in counties impacted by the flooding. Payments going out this week include:
--$2.5 million to the City of Hazard to help ease financial strain.
--$26,000 to the City of Paintsville to fund the required FEMA match.
--$130,000 to Paintsville Utilities to support the FEMA match.
--Nearly $1.5 million to the Pike County Fiscal Court to support the non-Federal required match.
The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management has issued over $8.5 million in payments from the nearly $213 million appropriated for the Eastern Kentucky SAFE Fund, which was enacted by the General Assembly during the August special session.
The governor also wanted to remind those who suffered losses in the December tornado outbreak that some deadlines are looming, so insured homeowners and renters need to review their policies and be in contact with their insurance carrier.
“While each individual policy will differ, most carriers do not allow claims to be filed after one year from the qualifying event. If you’re receiving additional living expenses from your insurance carrier, they too typically run out one year after the loss.”
There is also usually a one-year limit to file a lawsuit, for those having a dispute with your insurance company, Beshear said.
