UPDATE #3: Andy Beshear has 711,955 votes (49.2%) over Matt Bevin's 707,297 votes (48.9) with 100 percent of precincts reporting throughout Kentucky for the gubernatorial race.
Libertarian candidate John Hicks claimed 28,475 votes (2%).
