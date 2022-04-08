FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After saying two weeks ago that he would veto any charter school legislation that crosses his desk, Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday made good on that promise, as he vetoed House Bill 9 during a Capitol press conference while saying the omnibus abortion bill is still under consideration.
“I’m a proud Kentucky public school graduate, and I owe a debt of gratitude to my teachers that I may never be able to fully repay,” he said before signing the veto message. “I don’t know I’d be where I am today, I certainly know I wouldn’t be who I am today.”
Beshear said the legislation taking money away from public schools and giving them to charter schools is unconstitutional, “and I believe it will be found that way by courts, if this veto is overridden. Kentucky’s Constitution makes it clear that the General Assembly shall, by appropriate legislation, provide for an efficient system of common schools throughout the state. Common schools are public schools. Public taxpayer dollars, I believe, under the Constitution can only go to public schools.”
He also decried what he said was sending taxpayer money to charter school boards that are not elected, not answerable to the people, and with little oversight. “They’re not even required to comply with the same controls and accountability measures as our public schools.”
Beshear pointed out that Jefferson County and northern Kentucky are improperly and unconstitutionally singled out, “Requiring them to authorize charter schools within a certain time frame. Picking out one of two areas is exactly how the last bill got declared unconstitutional, and why the Injunction is still in place.
Jim Walters of the Bluegrass Institute issued a statement on the action.
“In vetoing legislation funding charter schools in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear today stated he’s ‘against’ these public schools, claiming they’re ‘wrong for our Commonwealth,’” Walters stated.
“What’s really ‘wrong’ here is that the governor is siding with self-interested teachers’ unions, education establishment bureaucrats and other special-interest elitists while denying the neediest among us the opportunity for a better education and a brighter future.”
He added, “The only ‘right’ thing for lawmakers to do is to allow, encourage and welcome these schools to our Commonwealth by overriding Beshear’s special-interests veto.”
The governor did sign several measures into law during the press conference:
--House Bill 494 adds oversight to student education loan service companies, and cracks down on predatory loan practices.
--House Bill 525 requires Medicaid reimbursement for certain services provided by certified community health workers.
--House Bill 564 continues a bi-partisan election effort between Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams for the 2020 election, which includes early in-person voting days the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before an election.
--Senate Bill 10 is designed the help Kentucky’s nurse shortage by ending barriers for expanding existing nursing programs, while ensuring quality standards remain in place. It also streamlines the process for out-of-state nurses to come to Kentucky.
--Senate Bill 105 adds cytomegalovirus or CMV testing, as part of the newborn screening program.
One the many bills that are still on the governor’s desk is House Bill 3, the omnibus abortion bill.
“I am still reviewing it,” Beshear said. “There are concerns for situations you see as a prosecutor, when a 12- or 13-year-old girl is raped and impregnated by a family member. They deserve options, and I am more than a little concerned that House Bill 3 would give them none. In fact, it might require that victim to go to the actual perpetrator to ask if they can have options. I think the vast majority of Kentuckians think that’s wrong.”
He also said he is continuing to review the Executive Branch budget bill, House Bill 1, a 249-page document.
The governor has line-item veto power over budget bills, meaning he can veto individual provisions but let the rest of the measure stand. He said he is talking with lawmakers, their staff members, as well as his staff, for possible errors that he can delete.
