FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday updated some of the relief efforts for those who suffered losses due to the outbreak of tornadoes, floods and severe thunderstorms that occurred in western Kentucky last month.
Gov. Beshear announced the state will add 20% on top of what the Federal Emergency Management Agency awards in individual assistance for uninsured homeowners and renters impacted by the storms.
Approximately $1.4 million from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will go to more than 1,400 Kentuckians who are registered and qualify for FEMA benefits.
“This is a way we can quickly and clearly identify individuals who qualify for assistance and get the money out the door,” said Gov. Beshear.
Checks should go out within the next two weeks. The number of Kentuckians who are eligible to receive FEMA benefits and the extra 20% includes at least 475 uninsured homeowners and 987 uninsured renters.
Beshear said if Kentuckians have not signed up yet for individual assistance through FEMA and think they may qualify should apply now. The deadline is Feb. 11.
Applying for help is free and can be done online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week.
The governor added the fund has paid each one of the 77 families who lost a loved one to the tornadoes to cover funeral expenses.
In addition, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack has signed a Secretarial Disaster Designation for 15 Kentucky counties: Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Casey, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hart, Larue, Logan, Marion, Simpson, Taylor and Warren.
The Secretarial Disaster Designation will expand resources available for agriculture producers in these counties as they rebuild operations.
As of Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has released a new program for farmers to rebuild and repair permanent fencing through the Emergency Conservation Program at the Farm Service Agency.
Members of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division response team are currently providing in-person assistance in the area where tornadoes in December 2021 caused widespread damage. Team members are reminding workers of their rights, and making sure employers understand their responsibilities when it comes to paying workers properly.
When emergencies and disasters strike, the Wage and Hour Division assists in recovery efforts in the communities affected by severe storms, floods and other disasters by ensuring employees conducting essential recovery work are paid as the law requires. The agency is committed to ensuring that workers in this country are paid properly and for all the hours they work, regardless of immigration status.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.