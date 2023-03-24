FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear held a series of five bill signings in the State Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, all of them dealing with aiding workforce development efforts in Kentucky.
Senate Bill 54, allow use of Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship, known as KEES scholarship money, for enrollment in a qualified proprietary school program. It also lets a student who attends an out-of-state high school or Department of Defense school due to a parent's military transfer to earn a KEES award if the student earned a base amount in a previous year at a Kentucky high school.
SB 57 allows military spouses who are licensed cosmetologists in another state to work in Kentucky more easily. This bill assists service members and their spouses when they must move to best serve our country, and it is priority legislation for the U.S. Department of Defense.
House Bill 32 permits school systems to hire classified personnel who don’t have a high school diploma or equivalent, if the district provides the employee the opportunity to obtain a high school equivalency, diploma at no cost to the employee. It also allows licenses or credentials issued by a government entity to substitute.
HB 200 establishes the Kentucky healthcare workforce investment fund to enable the Council on Postsecondary Education, healthcare programs, and healthcare providers and facilities, to match public and private dollars for the purpose of awarding scholarships to eligible students and healthcare incentives to eligible healthcare programs.
HB 320 allows a Commercial Drivers’ License applicant who currently has a nonresident operator's license and a commercial driver's instruction permit, to take the CDL skills test within the state. It also establishes a nonresident testing fee of $150.
“For the first time in my lifetime, some of the biggest, most advanced companies on the planet are picking us for the biggest investments they’ve ever made,” Beshear said. “Our small businesses are also thriving and growing. Today, we’re doing even more to support our workforce by signing bills that aim to build on our progress.”
