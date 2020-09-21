The state followed up Saturday’s second highest daily total of 1,002 with 439 on Sunday. That brings the pandemic total to 61,542, since the first case in Kentucky was reported on March 6.
“I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful weather as we enter fall, but with this pandemic as deadly as ever and flu season beginning, please take the essential steps to protect you, your loved ones and your community,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “As we saw Saturday with more than 1,000 cases, COVID-19 remains highly infectious, and we must be vigilant to prevent a spike that will claim even more Kentuckians.”
The Governor announced three more deaths on Sunday, bringing the death total to 1,111. They included two Fayette Countians, a 66-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman; and a 91-year-old man from Boyd County.
“That’s three more Kentucky families who are grieving during this already difficult time,” Beshear said.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday. That includes an update on the positivity rate, how many tests have been performed, the number of Kentuckians who have recovered from the coronavirus and hospitalization figures. Some labs do not report test results on the weekend.
“We’re not just preventing the spread of COVID-19. We’re also preventing the spread of the common cold, the flu and other viruses which is very important since they can easily be confused with COVID-19,” said Dr. Steven Stack, the State Public Health Commissioner. “Kentucky, let’s keep up the good work.”
He encouraged people to get outside and enjoy the great weather, just like the Governor, and offered some tips for those who host a gathering; urging hosts to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people, insist invitees stay home if they aren’t feeling well, require facial coverings, try to spend as much time as possible outdoors and seat guests at least six feet apart.
“Remember, you’re the host, and you set the rules,” Stack stated.
Johns Hopkins University reported on Sunday that there have now been over 30.8 million COVID-19 cases reported worldwide, nearly 6.8 million in the United States alone. The number of global deaths attributed to the coronavirus is now more than 958,000, while in the U. S. the figure now stands at 199,421.
You can read about other key updates, actions and information from the Beshear administration on the response to the pandemic at kycovid19.ky.gov. For the national and worldwide data from Johns Hopkins University, go to https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/.
The Governor’s next scheduled press briefing will be held Monday afternoon at 4:00, Eastern Time, and will be livestreamed on his Facebook page and YouTube channel.
