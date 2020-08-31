FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) -- Gov. Andy Beshear reported one of the state’s largest number of new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.
“I’m reporting the fourth-highest number of positives for COVID-19 that we’ve reported since our first case on March 6,” the governor said. "Thankfully, our positivity rate is still below five, at 4.59 percent.”
Saturday saw 825 new cases were reported to state health officials, which is up from 792 on Friday and continues the recent trend of lower numbers at the beginning of the week increasing as you head toward the end of the week.
There were 145 newly reported cases of children age 18 and younger, with 15 being five years old or younger. Two among those age 5 and under were just eight months old. This brings the pandemic total to at least 47,577 coronavirus cases in Kentucky.
As a result, the Governor implored Kentuckians to, “Please do your part, live for your fellow human being and understand that we are all connected and that your decisions truly matter.”
Beshear also reported three new deaths Saturday, all of whom were from Lincoln County: an 86-year-old woman and 81- and 94-year-old men. The total of Kentuckians now lost to the virus is 921.
“That’s one county grieving three losses of its own. That’s three more families who are suffering during this time,” Beshear said.
With Labor Day approaching next weekend, the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby coming, State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said now is the time to consider how you will celebrate those events, so you can share time with others while respecting the required masking and social distancing protocols.
“As you may recall, as the number of new cases was leveling off months ago, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July resulted in celebrations and mingling, and a noticeable spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases followed,” Stack said. “Then, the mask mandate went into effect and Kentuckians took extra care in social distancing and avoiding visits to other states known as ‘hot spots.’ This successfully plateaued our new weekly cases,” Dr. Stack said.
He cautioned, “If the running of the Oaks, the Kentucky Derby and Labor Day activities reflect other summer holidays, though, cases will spike again and Kentucky will have a setback to the progress we have made by working together. Please, let’s show we can learn from the other holidays. Let’s not slip and lose progress against our fight against the coronavirus.”
As of Saturday, at least 871,811 tests had been administered. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered stood at 10,328.
Read more about other key updates, actions, and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration on the coronavirus response, at kycovid19.ky.gov.
Beshear's next briefing will be 4 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.