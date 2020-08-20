Budget Director John Hicks appeared before the General Assembly’s Interim Joint Appropriations and Revenue Committee remotely and said while the state ended the 2020 fiscal year with a $177.5 million surplus, there are big challenges for the current year.
“One of the reasons is federal stimulus relief to individuals and businesses has supported Kentucky’s economy in the last few months,” Hicks testified remotely to the panel. “Most of that has expired, the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as the additional $600 per week unemployment insurance emergency benefits. No congressional action has taken place to reinstate either of those programs to provide relief to state and local governments.”
Hicks told the lawmakers the federal government put $15.4 billion into Kentucky’s economy between March and July.
--Over $10.2 billion from Paycheck Protection, economic injury disaster loans and the federal stimulus checks to individuals (which ranged from $500 to $1,200).
-- More than $3.8 billion in unemployment benefits between Kentucky and federal programs.
--Nearly $1.3 billion Provider Relief Fund payments to Kentucky healthcare providers.
He also pointed out that Kentucky lost over 283,000 jobs in March and April, and only 125,000 of those jobs were recovered by the end of June.
A&R Committee Co-Chair Steven Rudy, R-Paducah, expressed some concerns over seeking additional federal help to keep the economy of the states going.
“As we continue to ask for more and more and more money, we the people owe that money, and we should be very cautious when continuing to ask for more federal bailout, and more federal aid, and what this is doing to the American dollar. If Congress acts and decides to do that, we will have to make the best decisions with that.”
He added, “I just caution the members, before we just beg the feds for more money, what that really means.”
Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, asked Hicks if Kentucky plans to participate in the extended unemployment benefits offered by President Donald Trump, in the form of a $400 per week supplement, and if Kentucky could pay $100 of that amount as requested.
Hicks responded, “The governor’s office has been in touch with the White House, the U. S. Department of Labor and has been working with FEMA, who is the source of the federal dollars, to understand completely all of the parameters of the program you just described. One of the things that changed after the original announcement, was that the federal government said the states could use for the match, existing unemployment benefits paid to eligible claimants.”
He added, “You can expect an announcement soon on Kentucky’s choice in that program.”
