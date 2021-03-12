Rep. Killian Timoney, R-Lexington, who taught in the Fayette County Public Schools for nearly 15 years and is the sponsor of the bill, appeared before the Senate Education Committee.
“We do have a percentage of the population that earned their KEES money through grades and ACT scores, and if they become incarcerated after being convicted of a felony, they are disqualified from earning the KEES money,” he said.
“I think we are all aware where we are in the world today that we are long past that day where we can just graduate from high school and become gainfully employed. I think that most of our good employment opportunities require some type of additional skill or training, and I think this is a good bill that would restore that funding that students have already earned.”
KEES money must be used within five years after graduation, and it was unclear whether the “clock” stops while someone is incarcerated, although Timoney added, “I would definitely support that, if we were to add that.”
Depending on the GPA and ACT score, a student can earn up to $1,000 per year in KEES scholarship funding.
A similar bill passed the House 90-0 last year but was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, which ended the 2020 session before the Senate could act.
The bill, House Bill 25, won approval from the committee, and now heads to the Senate floor. If approved there, it would then head to the Governor’s office for his signature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.