Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, took to social media to say, “This is what happens when you have a bipartisan agreement between a Governor and Secretary of State. We saw a record number of votes cast in today’s general election and a near-record turnout in the primary. This shows when we make voting more accessible, more people vote.”
He added, “The next step is to turn this year’s voting plan into state law.”
Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams issued his own statement:
“I’m proud of the millions of Kentuckians who defied a pandemic to participate in a historic election, and I’m grateful to the bipartisan coalition who worked with me – the Governor, the State Board of Elections, our tireless county clerks, and our heroic poll workers – over many months to make Kentucky’s election again a national model.”
The two men first worked together on executive orders to delay the May primary until June, and allow for no excuse absentee voting, and for the first time early in-person voting. They also did the same for the general election, with 19 days of early in-person voting, including a requirement for the county clerks’ offices to be open on Saturdays during that time.
The final tabulation of votes from the county clerks is due on Friday.
